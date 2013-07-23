Louisiana makes life difficult for gay couples: John Hill | NOLA.com#incart_river#incart_river

Newsvine

Louisiana makes life difficult for gay couples: John Hill

Yes, the LGBT civil rights battle is won; it's just going to take a few more years for all the dominos to fall. And fall they will: already a Michigan federal judge has ruled that plaintiffs against the state's prohibition of benefits to gay couples will likely win, citing the Supreme Court ruling.

 

And when it's done, Gov. Bobby Jindal, U.S. Sen. David Vitter, U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, most of the Louisiana Legislature and the state's congressional delegation, are all going to look just like George Wallace, pathetically standing in the way of inevitable change.

