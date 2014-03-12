Newsvine

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY 2014 Theme: Inspiring Change

I was once at the United Nations and the tour guide asks the question-- Why it is so important women/mothers be educated?

            I was sitting down near the wall, resting at that time, barely paying attention. But when that question was asked, and no one was saying the answer, I stood up fast in very eager attention and said--- “When you Educate Women, You Educate the Children”.

           

Exactly! The U N tour guide said.

           

Education is where change happens. When people have the right information, progress happens. When a woman decides education is important she passes on that importance to the children. And when the world’s children are educated especially in the poorer, oppressive countries, growth and advancement comes about. ~Susanthur

 

