Newsvine

susanthur

 

About Curiosity may kill the cat, but for humans, Curiosity cures Ignorance. Articles: 16 Seeds: 596 Comments: 32 Since: Mar 2009

GOP platform, which calls coal 'clean', would reverse decades of U.S. energy and climate policy - The Washington Post

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by susanthur View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Wed Jul 20, 2016 11:38 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The GOP platform calls coal “clean,” pledges to reverse a Supreme Court ruling on the scope of the Clean Air Act, seeks to open vast amounts of federally protected public lands and waters to oil, gas and coal exploitation, rejects the Paris climate accord and Obama’s Clean Power Plan, and opposes a carbon tax. It takes aim at “environmental extremists” and calls the environmental movement “a self-serving elite.”

Environmental groups have been tracking the GOP platform. Sierra Club political director Khalid Pitts said Monday night: “If this extremist platform were ever actually implemented, it would imperil clean air and clean water for all Americans. Donald Trump has vowed to eliminate the Environmental Protection Agency, and now the Republican Party has codified a radical and dangerous path to enable Trump and his anti-environmental ideology.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor