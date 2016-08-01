The Democrats once again excel in the medium of popular culture. They do “look like America.” Alas, Republicans have become exactly what their critics claim — the party of white, rich, angry men from rural America. Rubin writes the Right Turn blog for The Post, offering reported opinion from a conservative perspective.
Jennifer Rubin: Start differences between the two conventions
Mon Aug 1, 2016
