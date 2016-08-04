The facts behind Donald Trump's many falsehoods - The Washington Post

Donald Trump’s long-tortured relationship with the truth is nearing a point of total estrangement.

The Republican presidential nominee tweeted over the weekend that rival Hillary Clinton and her fellow Democrats “are trying to rig the debates” by scheduling them during NFL games. (In fact, the bipartisan debate commission, independent of parties and candidates, announced the dates on Sept. 23, 2015.)

He further alleged that “I got a letter from the NFL saying, ‘This is ridiculous.’ ” (The National Football League says it sent no such letter.)